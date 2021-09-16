Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
