Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph.