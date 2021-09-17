North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temp…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. To…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…