This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees toda…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. To…