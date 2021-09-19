This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
