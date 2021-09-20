Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.