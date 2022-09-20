 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News