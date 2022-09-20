This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
