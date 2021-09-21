This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. To…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. SS…