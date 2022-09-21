This evening in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…