Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
