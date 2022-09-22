North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…