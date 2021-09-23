North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
