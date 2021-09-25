Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.