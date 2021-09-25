North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in No…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …