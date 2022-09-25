Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.