This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in No…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot …