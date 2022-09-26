This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dras…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, North Platte folks should be prepared for…
This evening in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a ra…