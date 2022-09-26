Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.