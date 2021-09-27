This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in No…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot …
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …