Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

