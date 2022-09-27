For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
