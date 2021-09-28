Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.