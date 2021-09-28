This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
