 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News