This evening in North Platte: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
