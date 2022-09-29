This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
