This evening's outlook for North Platte: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
