Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.