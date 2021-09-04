For the drive home in North Platte: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
