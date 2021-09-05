This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 59F. Winds …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of ra…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…