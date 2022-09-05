Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
