This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 59F. Winds …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
This evening in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Lo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…