For the drive home in North Platte: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
