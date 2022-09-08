Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.