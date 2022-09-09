 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

