The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee Wednesday will hear a bill enabling state funds to be used to help rebuild the fire-destroyed Halsey 4-H Camp in the Nebraska National Forest.
Legislative Bill 281, cosponsored by state Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon, will have its public hearing at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1525 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.
Nebraska Public Media will livestream the hearing via the Unicameral’s website at nebraskalegislature.gov.
LB 281 would set aside $50 million in state general funds for grants to nonprofits “for the purpose of building or renovating youth outdoor renovation facilities,” according to Jacobson’s “statement of intent” for the bill.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development would be directed to give preference to applicants seeking a grant “to rebuild a youth outdoor education camp facility that was damaged due to a natural or manmade disaster.”
LB 281’s statement of intent specifically refers to the incinerated 4-H Camp, wiped out in the Oct. 2-10 Bovee Fire that burned nearly 19,000 acres on both sides of Nebraska Highway 2 west of Halsey.
Applications to rebuild the camp or pursue another project fitting LB 281’s scope would have to cover at least 25% of the cost “in private or other money.” No applicant could receive more than $30 million.
The bill’s mechanism resembles the 2021 law introduced by former Sen. Mike Groene, Jacobson’s District 42 predecessor, that enabled Lincoln County leaders to gain $30 million in state help to develop the industrial rail park near Hershey.