West Central Research, Extension and Research Center student wins national recognition for research

A doctoral student at West Central Research Extension and Education Center in North Platte placed second in the Agronomic Crops Poster Presentations at the 75th annual Western Society of Weed Science meeting in Newport Beach, California, in March.

Milos Zaric is specializing in weed science at WCREEC. The focus of Zaric’s research is the possible negative impacts on industrial hemp from herbicide drift from nearby corn and soybean fields.

The 2018 Farm Bill recognized industrial hemp as a legal crop. Allowing this crop to be grown for various purposes (fiber, grain, hemp oil, cannabinoids, etc.) resulted in increased industrial hemp acreage cultivated throughout the U.S.

However, implementing industrial hemp fields in areas with adjacent soybean and corn fields raised questions about hemp’s susceptibility to off-target movement of commonly applied herbicides in these crops, Zaric’s research shows.

As expected, nozzle design influenced herbicide drift. Overall, the greatest sensitivity of industrial hemp was observed for glyphosate, glufosinate and mesotrione spray drift.

The establishment of industrial hemp fields adjacent to herbicide-tolerant crops such as corn and soybeans in the High Plains is at high risk. The results of this study can be used to expand current knowledge and recommend the employment of additional drift-mitigation techniques and buffer zones to avoid economic losses.