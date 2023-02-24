GRAND ISLAND — The West Nebraska Pro-Life Conference is set for March 4 at St. Patrick Church Parish Center, 415 N. Chestnut St., in North Platte.

The keynote speaker is Most Rev. James R. Golka, Bishop, Diocese of Colorado Springs. Golka previously served as pastor at St. Patrick Church. The conference starts with Mass at 8 a.m., celebrated by Golka. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

The program will feature presentations from speakers on the theme of “Building a Culture of Life in Post-Roe Nebraska”, including:

Linda Logsdon, executive director, Women’s Resource Center of North Platte.

Jennifer Gutierrez, CEO, Nebraska Pregnancy Care Alliance.

John O’Neill, church outreach coordinator, Students for Life of America.

Mary Biegler, training specialist, Justice for All.

Paige Brown, communications and outreach specialist, Nebraska Catholic Conference.

Marion Miner, associate director for pro-life and family, Nebraska Catholic Conference.

Light breakfast and lunch will be provided with a free will donation.

The deadline for registration has been extended to Feb. 28. Seating is limited. For more information and to register, go to gidiocese.org/pro-life-coffee.