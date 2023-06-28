WEDNESDAY

June 28, 2023

Hijack

Apple TV+ ■New Series Idris Elba stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator who needs to use his skills aboard a hijacked plane to try to save the lives of the passengers over the course of a seven-hour flight to London while counterterrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor (Archie Panjabi) becomes part of the investigation on the ground in this seven-episode thriller series. Co-stars include Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles and Jasper Britton. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Wednesdays.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m. In "The Oracle of the Whispering Remains," the crew discovers a clue in an unexpected place and calls in someone from George's (Leah Lewis) past to help.

LA Fire & Rescue

NBC, 7 p.m. In "Three Alarm," Inglewood Station 172 tackles a career-defining fire in an industrial warehouse. Meanwhile, Calabasas Station 125 responds to a multicar collision before ending their day on a residential call to remove a slithering creature from a fearful family's home.

The Wonder Years

ABC, 8 p.m. In "Blockbusting," Bill (Dule Hill) and Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) consider moving into the first integrated neighborhood in Montgomery.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m. Panic ensues in "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible" after Archie (K.J. Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

HBO, 8 p.m.

This documentary offers an intimate portrait of actor Rock Hudson, one of Hollywood's most celebrated leading men of the 1950s and 1960s, whose diagnosis of, and eventual death from, AIDS in 1985 shocked the world and subsequently shifted the way the public perceived the AIDS pandemic. The film explores the story of a man leading a double life, one whose public persona was carefully manufactured by his handlers and orchestrated by the studio system, while he feared a potentially career-ending discovery that he was privately living as a gay man.

Grownish Freeform, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere The sixth season of this blackish spinoff about college life premieres tonight with the episode "Shoot My Shot," in which the crew goes to a music festival and Andre (Marcus Scribner) suffers from "analysis paralysis" about choosing a major.