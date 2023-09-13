WEDNESDAY

September 13, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory

Disney+ ■ New Series

Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory is back in this six-episode series filmed over 219 days in Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, Botswana, Patagonia, Indonesia and the Central African Republic. In each episode, Gregory and his team, armed with state-of-the-art filming technology, seek to record wildlife behaviors like never before. The series features unique and rare moments, like humpback whales purposely disrupting the hunt of an endangered pod of B1 orcas, of which there are just 100 in existence, in Antarctica; a male sea lion defending pups from a huge Galapagos shark; and more. All episodes drop today.

The Other Black Girl

Hulu ■ New Series

Based on the bestselling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, this new drama follows an editorial assistant named Nella (Sinclair Daniel), who works at an all-white publishing house in New York City. When a fellow Black woman joins the staff , Nella is excited — but is her new co-worker a friend or a foe?

Class Act (aka Tapie)

Netflix ■ New Series

A successful businessman who owned Adidas for several years, an ambitious politician who was declared ineligible to run for office and a sports-club owner who got in hot water for allegedly fixing matches, Bernard Tapie was a legend in France starting in the early 1980s. Laurent Lafitte mesmerizes as he embodies this man through both his glorious rise and precipitous fall in this seven-episode French drama.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

Two new episodes premiere tonight. In "Restaurant Takeover — Hell's Kitchen," the top six chefs face the ultimate challenge of taking over the world's largest Hell's Kitchen restaurant. In "Semi-Finals: Pasta & Keeping Up With Gordon," the remaining five home cooks take on two rounds of challenges that determine who will move on to the finals.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

See what two acts from last night's show move on to the final round of competition.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston

PBS, 7 p.m.

In Arkansas, just about everyone you meet is into the outdoors, yet to many outside the state, it barely registers as an outdoor destination. Now, it is on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca. Baratunde heads south to find out why this hidden gem has stayed hidden for so long and how its outdoor culture is changing.

Archer

FXX, 9 p.m.

Barry (voice of Dave Willis) returns in the new episode "Chill Barry." Will he give the gang the cold shoulder in their quest to put Other Barry on ice?

Caught in the Net

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This true-crime docuseries that features stories of investigators entering the digital world for clues to solve murders returns for Season 2 with "The Man in the Mirror." Two young men are shot dead in the middle of the night, and the only witness has no idea who the gunman is. Omaha police detectives turn to digital forensics, hoping that hidden data buried in the victims' cellphones will help track down the killer.

Evolution Earth

PBS, 9 p.m.

Islands are like miniature Earths, where evolution is playing out at superspeed right before our eyes. This episode, "Islands," journeys from the Galapagos Islands to the edge of Antarctica to seek out animals that are responding to our changing planet in extraordinary ways.