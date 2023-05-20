SATURDAY

May 20, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 3 p.m. Live

Saturday MLB action starts with the Milwaukee Brewers at the Tampa Bay Rays on FS1, followed by regional coverage of either the L.A. Dodgers at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Seattle Mariners at the Atlanta Braves on FOX.

Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes

NBC, 3:30 p.m. Live

If he competes, Kentucky Derby winner Mage will try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive today at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the running of the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 5 p.m..

In "Daniel Boone: Cunning Woodsman," legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone faces the biggest challenge of his life when the Shawnee take him prisoner. He must find a way to escape and travel 160 miles through hostile territory to warn Boones borough, and his family, of a looming attack.

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

Lauren (Cindy Busby), an assistant curator who is out to prove a set of ancient vases belongs with the Pueblo Nation, journeys to Zion National Park to find what she needs to make her case. As she does, she meets Adam (David Gridley), a native Puebloan park ranger, who helps her along the way.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer

HBO, 7 p.m.; also streams on HBO Max

This documentary about "Queen of Disco" Donna Summer is co-directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Roger Ross Williams (Life Animated, The Apollo) and Brooklyn Sudano, Summer's daughter. Shaped by Summer's own reflections along with the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and pulsating with the beats of her songs, the film off Offers an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avantgarde music scene in Germany to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York to worldwide acclaim, with her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. The deeply personal portrait is enhanced by a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home-video footage — often shot by Summer herself — and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from song writing to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.