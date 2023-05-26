Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FRIDAY

May 26, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Kendra Sells Hollywood

Max ■ Season Premiere

Kendra Wilkinson is back for Season 2, in which the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over her head, she must pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in Los Angeles. Two episodes are available Fridays beginning today. The entire first season, which originally debuted on discovery+, is now available on Max.

The American Barbecue Showdown

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

In Season 2, new host Michelle Buteau (The Circle) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition among eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video ■ Series Finale

The acclaimed, award-winning comedy/ drama starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Michael Zegen ends its run after five seasons.

Couples Therapy

Showtime, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The docuseries that follows Dr. Orna Guralnik as she guides couples through honest confrontation with each other about real-life struggles finishes its third season.

100 Day Dream Home

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Home SWEET Home," with a large, blended family and an at-home baking business booming, there's no longer enough room in a couple's 1970s ranch-style home. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt whip up a dream home where there's enough room to bake and the family has enough room for company.

Run the World

Starz, 8:35 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The comedy series about three 30-something best friends who fashionably navigate through the ups and downs of love and careers in Harlem, New York, returns for Season 2. Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid star.

The Secrets of Hillsong

FX, 9 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The investigative documentary series exploring scandals and misconduct at Hillsong Church, one of the 21st century's most successful megachurches, concludes with two episodes tonight.