TUESDAY June 6, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Destination: European Nights

Paramount+ ■ New Series

This new entry in Paramount+'s "Stories From the Beautiful Game" collection of soccer documentaries is a five-part docuseries that encapsulates all of the UEFA Champions League soccer action before the final on June 10. In the series, award-winning soccer journalist Guillem Balague, through his months long crisscrossing of Europe, offers an exclusive and intimate look at the world's most prestigious annual soccer tournament.

Superman & Lois

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Complications," John Henry (Wole Parks) and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over Nat's desire to help Matteo (Spence Moore II); Bruno's (Chad L. Coleman) plans go awry.

30 for 30

ESPN, 8 p.m. ■ New Miniseries

Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time NCAA champion, two-time NBA champion and Grateful Dead Hall of Honor member Bill Walton is the subject of "The Luckiest Guy in the World," an immersive 30 for 30 documentary directed by Steve James (Hoop Dreams). The first two episodes tonight explore Walton's early life, his emergence as a high school basketball star, his successes and disappointments at UCLA, and his journey to an NBA championship with the Portland Trail Blazers. The documentary concludes June 13.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 8 p.m.

Teams of siblings battle to take home the $1 million prize in the new episode "Sibling Smackdown!" Nick Cannon and deejay Kelly Osbourne are guest hosts.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 8 p.m.

The Season 18 audition rounds continue.

Gotham Knights

The CW, 9 p.m.

In "Daddy Issues," Duela's (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom unearths some shocking information.

Don't Forget the Lyrics!

FOX, 9 p.m.

A fitness trainer and a competitive bodybuilder try to muscle, press and squat their way to the top prize in the new episode "Let's Get Physical!"

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

Skinwalker Ranch is now ground zero for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and paranormal research. Since 2020, Dr. Travis Taylor and his investigative team have been working around the clock to collect, analyze and decode as much data as possible. Their experiments have yielded amazing results but not enough to fully unlock the secret of the ranch. To gain a broader perspective and build larger data sets, the Skinwalker team is expanding their search and pursuing evidence of similar phenomena found at analogous sites around the world.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 10 p.m.

In "Spirit of Detroit vs. Flamin' Fire Truck," super fans Rob Anders and Aldavid Jimerson face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by their personal stories, interests and pop-culture touchstones. Rutledge Wood hosts.