Wheat harvest is underway, but behind schedule. Corn silking is ahead of normal while the soybean crop is blooming right on time. The pastures are looking much better than a month ago.

Those are all takeaways from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service weekly report issued on Monday. The report is based on estimates provided by NASS partners throughout the country and is for the week that ended on Sunday.

According to the estimates, only 14% of the pasture land in Nebraska was still in the “very poor” to “poor” category. That is much better than a month ago when Nebraska’s pastures were rated 37% very poor to poor. In the latest report, pastures were also rated 52% good to excellent, compared with only 33% good to excellent a month ago.

The cumulative pasture rating in the current report is 3.43 on a scale of one to five, where one is very poor and five is excellent. A month ago it was 2.85.

An estimated 12% of Nebraska’s winter wheat crop had been harvested as of Sunday. That is down substantially from last year’s 34% and the five year average of 25% by this date. That reflects the recent cool, wet weather, slowing the maturation and drying process in the wheat fields.

The Kansas winter wheat harvest was estimated to be 59% complete, down from their average of 84% complete by this date.

Corn silking, at 21% in Nebraska, was ahead of the normal of 15% by this date. Last year only 7% of the corn in Nebraska had silked by July 9.

On the other hand, the soybeans appear to be right on schedule. Forty-three percent of the state’s soybeans had silked by last Sunday according to the estimates. That compares with 38% last year and the five year average of 42%.

The topsoil moisture in Nebraska was rated 14% very short, 26% short, 57% adequate and 3% surplus. The subsoil moisture was rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.