The new Entertainers Building at the Wild West Arena moves closer to completion as Nebraskaland Days appears on the horizon.

The annual state celebration offers an upgrade to its facilities that will bring efficiency and convenience to producing the event. David Fudge, executive director/CEO, said the new building has many amenities.

The walkway from the original building that served many aspects of the production is now a secure path that leads to the arena floor, Fudge said.

“As part of this project, we filled this in (with concrete) so we have a solid surface to walk on for the artists to access the stage,” Fudge said. “We used to put down plywood on top of a couple of pallets and build a ramp the artists could walk on.”

He said that surface was often compromised if it got wet and with the cement walk, there is less opportunity for accidents.

“At the front of the new building is a parking lot that will be resurfaced with asphalt millings,” Fudge said. “There is also a patio where rodeo competitors and concert personnel can sit outdoors to eat.”

Inside the main east entrance there is a commons area that will be for catering.

“There is a full kitchen and buffet line and coolers for drinks along with tables and chairs,” Fudge said. “We had a space for catering before, but it was about one-quarter this size.”

NLD board members and staff will have two locker rooms with showers where they can change as needed.

“Our entire board used to share one shower underneath the grandstand,” Fudge said. “A lot of times these guys and gals, when they come out here for an event, once they are on site, they don’t leave. They need a place to get ready.”

On the other side of the commons area is a secure area that can be locked down and will be used for the concert entertainers and their staff.

“There are showers and four green rooms that will be used for the entertainers to give them security and safety and a quiet spot to hang out before their performance,” Fudge said. “The area will also accommodate the specialty acts for the rodeo as well as tour staff and other necessary personnel.”

There is a room for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee that will double as a production office during the rodeo and the rodeo secretary’s office across the hall will have outside access.

“That office will also serve as the emergency management office,” Fudge said. “They used to set up in a tent outside in one of the parking lots.”

Fudge said everything appears to be on track for a great show and concert tickets for grandstand seating are nearly gone.

“We’re at a place ticket-wise where about the only thing left for these two shows is general admission standing spots,” Fudge said. “There are a few grandstand seating spots left, but those will likely sell out soon.”

He said the two concerts — Cody Johnson and special guests Morgan Wade and Randall King on June 23 and Jason Aldean with special guests Lainey Wilson and Conner Smith on June 24 — will be close to capacity.

“We’ll be north of 10,000 both nights for the two concerts,” Fudge said. “Rodeo ticket sales are picking up, which is normal at this time of the year and Taps and Tunes is on track to sell out again.”

Milling and resurfacing the parking lot west of the main entrance to the arena will begin on May 15, Fudge said.