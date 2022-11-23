Windy Thursday would ground Thanksgiving turkeys — if they could fly

Thanksgiving Day in North Platte will be chilly and blustery, though it’s expected to be a one-day blip in the region’s respite from cold weather.

Thursday’s high temperature will reach the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

But it’ll probably feel a lot colder, with north-northwest winds consistently at 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph, the airport weather office added in its seven-day forecast.

Sunny skies and milder daytime temperatures will return from Friday through Monday, with highs from around 50 degrees to the lower 50s and lows around 20 to the mid-20s.

A chance of snow enters North Platte’s forecast Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

The airport’s latest streak without measurable precipitation reached 20 days on Tuesday. Year-to-date moisture remained stalled at 12.75 inches, 5.44 inches behind North Platte’s annual average through Nov. 22.

Overnight lows in the past week dipped below 10 degrees above zero three straight days Friday through Sunday. Friday’s low of 4 above was the season’s bottom reading thus far.

Drought conditions in Nebraska and Lincoln County basically remained unchanged over the past week, according to Wednesday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Just over 96.6% of the county is in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.” About 56% is in the latter category, covering most of the western and southern areas.

Statewide drought statistics show 58.4% in one of the two worst categories and 17.4% in “exceptional drought,” the UNL center said.

Parts or all of nine southwest Nebraska counties continue to fall in an “exceptional drought” band, along with southeast Cherry County.