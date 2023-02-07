A Wisconsin man lead Nebraska State Troopers on a 29-mile chase on Interstate 80 Monday morning before the driver was arrested and lodged in Dawson County Jail.

Troopers saw a Honda Civic speeding eastbound at mile marker 232, about 5 miles west of Lexington, and signaled for it to pull over. However, the driver, Marvin Adams, 44, of Appleton, Wisconsin, accelerated.

He lead troopers on a chase at speeds over 100 mph, passing other vehicles on the shoulder multiple times, the State Patrol said in a press release.

Finally, Adams voluntarily brought his vehicle to a stop in the I-80 median. That was near mile marker 261, about two miles west of the Odessa exit.

Troopers took Adams into custody without further incident. He is charged with willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and no operator’s license.