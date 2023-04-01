It’s almost as if the St. Pat’s boys golf team is entering a new era after a run that saw the Irish nab a state championship, two runner-up trophies and an individual Class D state champion in Teegan Sonneman.

Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer — last season’s individual runner up to Sonneman — have graduated, leaving a hole that needs to be filled.

As the Irish enter the spring season, they will turn to a core of returners to help get the job done.

“It’s going to be a little different without those guys, but we have some kids with experience and four letterwinners,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said.

Matthew Phelps, last season’s No. 3 behind Sonneman and Hasenauer, figures to move up to the No. 1 spot. Casey Jett, Thomas Gale and Gage Deeds all have varsity experience.

Phelps, Jett and Gale all competed at state last season and are coming in fresh off that experience.

“I think that’s huge,” Lynes said. “Anytime that you have a chance to qualify for a state tournament, that’s a big advantage going forward. They know what it takes to get there and if they don’t put it out there and put the extra work in, there’s a chance they don’t make it this year.”

The four letterwinners will be in the starting lineup early in the season, leaving that fifth spot open for St. Pat’s six freshmen vying for a varsity spot.

That doesn’t mean it’s only one spot that’s open, however. Lynes said if a freshman is shooting better than an upperclassmen, there’s a chance that freshman could see some play instead.

“I definitely think we have the kids that can do it. I’ll open it back up if there are a bunch of freshmen swinging better than the upperclassmen. (We have to) keep improving.”

The weather hasn’t cooperated with the St. Pat’s golf team, as both Lake Maloney and River’s Edge have pushed back season-opening dates due to the cold and chance of snow.

To get around that, St. Pat’s has been using a golf simulator at Lake Maloney. The simulator allows the players to see how far they would’ve hit the ball if they were out on the course.

“The kids have been very flexible with that, but (General Manager) Will Peers has been awesome allowing us to go out and use the simulator,” Lynes said. “Now we got out on the range and it’s nice to see the ball fly through the air.”

St. Pat’s will head to Bridgeport for district play later in the season, and Lynes believes the Irish can be competitive there.

“I think (we need to keep) improving every week,” he said. “That’s a big thing for us. We have kids who have potential to score pretty well come district time. I think we can be competitive in the district.”