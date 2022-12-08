 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Woman dies in accident on Highway 83

  • 0

The driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on U.S. Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.

The call came in to the Lincoln County 911 Center and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, North Platte and Logan County Rescue responded to the scene, reported the LCSO in a press release. Upon arrival emergency workers found the adult female driver deceased outside of the vehicle. Two passengers were in very serious condition and were transported to Great Plains Health.

Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist and witnesses to the accident said the vehicle was southbound on Highway 83 and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle traveled into the east ditch and rolled several times into a pasture.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and seatbelts were not in use. The name of the deceased is being held pending family notification.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News