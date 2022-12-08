Woman dies in accident on Highway 83

The driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on U.S. Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.

The call came in to the Lincoln County 911 Center and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, North Platte and Logan County Rescue responded to the scene, reported the LCSO in a press release. Upon arrival emergency workers found the adult female driver deceased outside of the vehicle. Two passengers were in very serious condition and were transported to Great Plains Health.

Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist and witnesses to the accident said the vehicle was southbound on Highway 83 and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle traveled into the east ditch and rolled several times into a pasture.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and seatbelts were not in use. The name of the deceased is being held pending family notification.