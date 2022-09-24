Women’s health conference is Oct. 7

The 25th annual Omaha Women’s Health and Wellness Conference is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be available via Zoom with a limited number of in-person registrations offered, according to a press release.

Focused on a theme of "adaptability, resiliency, hope," this year’s conference will feature six main sessions, a poetry reading, one break out session and three panel discussions over caregiving for disabled family members, barriers to wellness and pelvic floor health/prolapse.

The conference also will offer insights into managing chronic pain, acknowledging the healing power of humor and informational sessions on cervical cancer, self-care, as well as the factors influencing women’s health and well-being during a pandemic.

The Olson Center for Women’s Health, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska at Omaha host the annual conference.

Continuing education will be provided for nurses and social workers.

Registration fees for in-person attendance, which includes lectures, lunch and refreshments, is $75 for the general public and $110 for nurses and social workers.

Registration fees for virtual attendees, which includes lectures only, is $15 for the general public and $50 for nurses and social workers.

Registration is open online. For more information about the event, call the Olson Center at 402-559-6345.