Wondering who will be on the ballot? Here's the final list of candidates for the May 10 primary

Here’s the final list of candidates for races on ballots in Lincoln County for the May 10 primary election. An (I) denotes an incumbent.

If a recognized Nebraska political party doesn’t appear within this list in partisan races, it means no candidate filed for that party’s primary by the deadline.

All local races are shown here, but only school board and North Platte City Council races with more than two candidates per open seat will appear on the primary ballot. Candidates otherwise will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

FEDERAL TICKET

» U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith, Gering (I). Democratic: David J. Else, rural Overton; Daniel M. Wik, Norfolk. Legal Marijuana NOW: Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha.

STATE TICKET

» Governor — Republican: Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lincoln; Michael Connely, York; Charles W. Herbster, rural Falls City; Brett Lindstrom, Omaha; Lela McNinch, Lincoln; Jim Pillen, Columbus; Breland Ridenour, Omaha; Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha; Troy Wentz, rural Sterling. Democratic: Carol Blood, Bellevue; Roy Harris, Linwood. Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman, Omaha.

» Secretary of State — Republican: Bob Evnen (I), Lincoln; Rex Schroder, Palmyra; Robert Borer, Lincoln.

» State Treasurer — Republican: John Murante (I), Omaha; Paul Anderson, Omaha. Libertarian: Katrina Tomsen, Upland.

» Attorney General — Republican: Jennifer Hicks, Peru; Mike Hilgers, Lincoln. Legal Marijuana NOW: Larry Bolinger, Alliance.

» Auditor of Public Accounts — Republican: Larry Anderson, Lincoln; Mike Foley, Lincoln. Libertarian: Gene Sladek, Omaha. Legal Marijuana NOW: L. Leroy Lopez, rural Cortland.

» Legislature — District 42: Mike Jacobson (I), North Platte; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte; Brenda Fourtner, North Platte.

» State Board of Education — District 7: Robin Stevens (I), Gothenburg; Pat Moore, Litchfield; Elizabeth Tegtmeier, North Platte.

» University of Nebraska Board of Regents — District 7: Nolan Gurnsey, rural Sutherland; Matt Williams, Gothenburg; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City.

» Public Service Commission — District 5: Mary Ridder (I), rural Callaway; Dakota Delka, Red Cloud; Kevin Stocker, rural Scottsbluff.

» Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors — District 4: Ben Lashley (I), rural North Platte. District 5: Tricia Schaffer, rural North Platte.

» Middle Republican Natural Resources District board — Subdistrict 5: Daniel Nelsen (I, Subdistrict 1), rural Stockville; Dan Estermann (I, Subdistrict 2), rural Wellfleet.

» Twin Platte Natural Resources District board — Subdistrict 1: Jon Walz, rural Stapleton. Subdistrict 2: Joe Wahlgren, rural Brady (I). Subdistrict 3: Jake Tiedeman, North Platte (I). Subdistrict 4: David Colvin, rural North Platte (I). At-large: Eric Brown, rural Hershey (I).

» Nebraska Public Power District board — Subdistrict 4: Larry Linstrom, North Platte; Bill Hoyt (I), rural McCook; David Gale, North Platte.

LINCOLN COUNTY TICKET

» County Commissioner, District 2 — Republican: Kent Weems (I), rural Stapleton; Todd Roe, Brady; David P. Huebner, rural North Platte. District 3 — Republican: Micaela Wuehler (I), rural North Platte.

» County Clerk — Republican: Becky Rossell (I), North Platte.

» Register of Deeds — Republican: Lois Block (I), North Platte.

» Clerk of the District Court — Republican: Deb McCarthy (I), North Platte.

» County Treasurer — Republican: Alex Gurciullo (I), North Platte.

» County Sheriff — Republican: Jerome Kramer (I), rural Stapleton.

» County Attorney — Republican: Rebecca Harling (I), rural North Platte.

» Public Defender — Democratic: Bob Lindemeier (I).

» County Surveyor — Republican: Boni Edwards (I), rural North Platte.

» County Assessor — Republican: Julie Stenger (I), rural North Platte.

NORTH PLATTE CITY TICKET

» City Council — Ward 1: Jim Nisley (I), 802 Russian Olive Road. Ward 2: Ty Lucas (I), 3510 Tyler Court; Kelle Dikeman, 2502 Cedarberry Lane. Ward 3: Jim Carman (I), 1401 West A St.; Brian Flanders, 3301 Maplewood Drive. Ward 4: Ed Rieker (I), 916 N. Emory Ave.; Tracy Martinez, 1003 W. Ninth St.

» North Platte Airport Authority: Randy Billingsley, 520 E. Ninth St.; Corban Heinis, 716 E. 10th St.; Daren Wilkinson, 1920 W. Leota St.

SCHOOL BOARD TICKETS

» North Platte — Ward 1: Marcy Hunter, 237 S. Maloney Drive; Anna Junker, 202 Prairie Road; Cynthia O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road. Ward 2: Jo Ann Lundgreen (I), 2108 Burlington Blvd.; Thomas Hagert II, 1115 W. Fifth St. Ward 3: Mark Nicholson (I), 2204 W. First St.; Suzanne Donnally, 2820 Wright Ave.; Emily Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St.; Mitch Wagner, 3404 West A St.

» Brady: Ryan Stearns (I), DeAnn Vaughn (I), Sara Gentry, Necole Miller, Kathy Welte.

» Maxwell: Monica Breinig (I), Todd McKeeman (I), Shaun Pagel (I), Justin Falcon, Levi Gosnell.

» Hershey: Jason Bode (I), Jodi Seamann (I), Amy Wolfskill (I).

» Sutherland: Janet Mueller (I), Eric Peterka (I), Tom Kelly.

» Wallace: Joshua Friesen (I), Seth Hasenauer (I), Heather Strawder.

HOSPITAL TICKET

(primary election only)

» Gothenburg: Ryan T. O’Hare, Cozad; Blake Ristine, Gothenburg.

» Sutherland: Janie Rasby, Harry Stewart.

