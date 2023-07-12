World Day Against Human Trafficking is July 30 and several area organizations are working together to promote events July 28-31 to increase awareness of human trafficking in southwest Nebraska.

Three events are scheduled with the North Platte awareness event on July 31 at Cody Park hosted by RDAP and Families 1st Partnership. The Cody Park Rides will be sponsored from 5-8 p.m. and those attending the event will be able to visit different information booths to learn about human trafficking. There will also be activity booths for children.

Ogallala Rotary will be hosting an awareness walk and information sessions about human trafficking at 6 p.m. on July 28 at Memorial Park in Ogallala. State Trooper Tim Flick will speak on some of the concerns for citizens in southwest Nebraska. The walk will loop around town, then return by 6:30 p.m. to hear Flick. There will be free food and other activities.

McCook Rotary and Prairie Plains CASA are planning a McCook awareness walk and informational sessions at 4 p.m. on July 30. Walkers will start in Norris Park, walk down Norris Avenue and then loop back up to the park.