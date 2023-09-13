Today's Birthday (09/13/23)— Fortune follows education, travel and research this year. Dedicated care deepens your partnership. Capture and conserve extra autumn resources, before a winter shift with your research. Simplify to balance budgets next spring, before shared accounts grow flush next summer. Hunt for and discover valuable solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — Take regular breaks to balance health and productivity.Communicate and network for solutions and ideas. You're growing stronger. Listen to trusted advisors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Creativity flowers from curiosity. New possibilities arise in commitment. Build with what you have. Together you're stronger. Discover spontaneous fun and even romance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Doing chores comes easier once you start. If you're going to procrastinate, do it on a project that will make a difference. Contact family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Communicate, network and connect. Creative opportunities show up all around you. Keeping to your schedule provides freedom. Write down your observations. Share your views.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — When in doubt, review plans and budgets. Discover opportunities to bring in new profits in conversation.Network and discuss potential. You've got this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Follow the rules, keep your promises and advance. What you have to say is important. Harness the power of your word. Make bold declarations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Things may not be as they seem. Don't jump to conclusions. Wait for developments. Take a philosophical or spiritual perspective. Listen and learn.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — An unexpected barrier to a team goal requires adaptation. The vision you've been working toward appears within reach, through collaboration and communication. Have fun together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Forge ahead. Monitor conditions with a professional challenge. Build and grow with clear communication. Aim for and grow into the position of your dreams.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Your investigation could take an unexpected twist. Expect travel delays. Study and research. Discover extraordinary beauty hiding under a mundane fa-cade. Note findings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Discuss financial situations with partners to determine the best course of action.Communication unlocks a profitable door.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — You're a powerful team. Advance your shared goals by leaps and bounds, if you can be patient with surprises.Communication and creativity win.

