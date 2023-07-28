Terry and Fred Zogg Jr. enrolled their two oldest children in 4-H in 1987. Thirty-six years later their grandchildren were showing rabbits and boiler chickens at the county fair on Friday.

Terry and Fred’s son Jason, 12, and his 8-year-old brother, also named Fred, started out showing sheep. Their five younger siblings became 4-H’ers as they grew old enough. There were Rebecca, Christal, Samson, Chelsea and Benjiman.

The Zogg family farm is between North Platte and Hershey. The children added rabbits to their lineup, and through the years they showed goats and swine. There were also sewing, cooking and other projects for the fair.

It has turned out to be a positive experience for the family, one that has carried over to the next generation. A couple of the Zoggs’ grandchildren have gone all the way through 4-H and aged out of the program.

“Kids need structure,” says Terry, now Nana Zogg. Besides that, “It’s a very good learning experience and they make lifelong friends.”

On Friday morning she was with grandchildren Christian, 14, Hayden, 12, and Isaac, 9, in the rabbit barn at the fairgrounds. The youngsters were brushing and getting their furry critters ready to show their best for the judge.

That is right where Terry wanted to be. She enjoyed knowing that another generation is benefitting from the lessons they learn while putting their hearts and work into worthwhile projects.

“I think people need to get their kids into 4-H,” she said.