Severe thunderstorms blew through west central and northern Nebraska Friday night into Saturday with the severe weather hitting North Platte just after midnight.

No major injuries or damages were reported Saturday, but North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson was helping family friend Derek Minshull hack up the remains of a black locust tree that was partially felled by the storm in the 2300 block of West Leota Street.

Minshull said his father, North Platte Parks Director Lyle Minshull, believes the tree is one of the tallest black locusts in North Platte and the area. Unfortunately, Derek Minshull said the entire tree might have to come down after the storm.

A National Weather Service trained weather spotter reported a gust of 82 mph about a mile northwest of Sutherland at 11:55 p.m. Friday, the highest recorded wind gust in the region. A 74 mph wind gust at the same location was recorded five minutes prior, according to storm reports issued by the Lee Bird Field office of the National Weather Service.

A 60 mph wind gust was recorded 7 miles north of North Platte at 12:15 a.m. Saturday by a trained weather spotter. 1.85 inches of rain was recorded 3 miles west-northwest of North Platte, the weather service said.

A large group of thunderstorms gathered Saturday afternoon amid muggy conditions over the Panhandle, accelerating east across west central Nebraska as the evening went on.

In the Panhandle, one man was injured when a tornado reportedly picked up his vehicle on Nebraska Highway 26 and then brought it back down to the ground. Additional details weren’t available as of publication.

Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management director, said initial reports coming in included a report of the storms removing a roof of a house and another home destroyed about two miles east of Scottsbluff on Highway 26. Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization is attempting to assist the family with accommodations.

Tornado sirens sounded within the city of Scottsbluff multiple times as storms started rolling in to Scotts Bluff County about 7 p.m. Scotts Bluff County residents had some warning that the thunderstorm could have tornadic activity and large hail due to reports as the storm came through Goshen County, including a tornado being spotted near Hawk Springs at about 6:30 p.m.

Softball-sized hail was reported southeast of Lewellen with silver dollar-sized hail in the Garden County community. About 1 inch of rain was associated with that report.

The storms moved northward early Saturday morning, striking north central Nebraska with the O’Neill radio station KONL recording a 76 mph gust 2 miles west-northwest of the Holt County community.

Boyd County, bordering South Dakota and the Missouri River, was particularly hit hard with rain in the early morning hours. A 24-hour rainfall of 5.5 inches was recorded 5 miles west of Butte and 4.25 inches was recorded at Spencer, just a few miles to the east of Butte.

A Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy reported water over roadways in Butte, and water covering Nebraska Highway 12.

At Thedford, 3.25 inches of rain was reported, and 1.95 inches was recorded at Mullen, the weather service said. 11 miles west of Merna, 1.17 inches was reported in Custer County.

60 mph gusts were reported in Wheeler, Perkins, Keith, Cherry, Blaine and Arthur counties.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald contributed to this report.