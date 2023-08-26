Jodi Semonell is running from west to east across Nebraska.

The Omaha woman started on the border of Wyoming at Henry and plans to run all the way to Council Bluffs, Iowa. That’s 500 miles.

On Friday, she ran from Ogallala to North Platte along U.S. Highway 30 for a total of 55 miles. She averages about the same mileage each day along her route.

Semonell is running to raise awareness about carbon monoxide poisoning. After her son, Cole Oban, died in August of last year, she wanted to do something in his honor and make sure nobody else had to go through what she did as a mother.

“My son and his friend that passed away, they were both skateboarders in Omaha," she said. "So their friends came up with an idea of building a skatepark in their honor. So this is our first event to raise funds to build a skatepark in Omaha for him.”

She said Oban, 19, was an avid long-boarder and was passionate about skateboarding. He would skate for miles every day.

Oban died on Aug. 31, which is the date she plans to make it to Omaha. He and his friend Thomas Coleman, Thomas' father David Coleman and the Colemans’ dog died after a car was left idling in the Colemans' garage. There was no carbon monoxide alarm to alert anyone in the home when the gas built up to fatal levels.

Semonell urges people to buy and test carbon monoxide alarms.

“We talked to a lot of people about carbon monoxide detectors and it’s crazy how many people do not have them. All these truckers out here, they do not have them in their trucks,” she said.

Of the $20,000 goal on the GoFundMe site to raise money for the skatepark, $17,500 has been raised since April.

The Cole Oban Memorial page can be found by searching Facebook or at https://tinyurl.com/5n6sxnz3. The GoFundMe page for the Oban-Coleman Skatepark can be found at gofund.me/0fffc78d.

Semonell said the first few days of her run were hot, but as the August weather is cooling, running has become easier. She said she has done 200-plus mile races, but this is the longest run she has done.

On average, she runs 70-100 miles per week as practice.

She hasn’t literally run the whole trip. Every five miles or so, Semonell takes a rest, refuels on something liquid with electrolytes and will walk if she has to. However, most of the time she is running with one of her friends, Mindy Coolman and Laurie Hapenny, who are driving a support vehicle with supplies.

“I credit these two for posting a lot on social media to remind people that I’m out here that I’m doing this,” Semonell said.

She said there’s not a day that goes by when she hasn’t thought about her son.

“There’s a lot of things that remind me of him and I miss him, and it’s hard … I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else," she said. "That’s the big thing; It didn’t have to happen, and I just think more people need to be aware that it is preventable.”